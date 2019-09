The Saudi market crashed 4.9% today as Mideast unrest continues to spread. And it’s not just Yemen and Bahrain and Libya.



Two protesters were shot dead in Oman.

Here’s a look at the Saudi market over the last month.

Note the recent collapse.

