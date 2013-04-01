Saudi Man Sentenced To Be 'Fully paralysed' For Stabbing His Friend

Michael Kelley

APA Saudi man has been sentenced “to be fully paralysed” as punishment stabbing and paralyzing his best friend 10 years ago, The Saudi Gazette reports.

At age 14 Ali Al-Khawahir stabbed his friend in the backbone. The victim has been “completely paralysed ever since and has not been able to lead a normal life and has been deprived of being a father,” according to Ali’s mother.

Now Ali must either pay more than $260,000 in compensation — which his family cannot afford — or face being paralysed.

This type of eye-for-an-eye punishment comes from the code of Hammurabi, a legendary Mesopotamian king who ruled the Babylonian Empire from 1792-1750 B.C.E.

“An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth” was one of 282 laws inscribed on a stone pillar.

It’s unclear how the paralyzation would be carried out.

