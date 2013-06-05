Saudi Guy Casually Uses Phone While Sitting On Hood Of Speeding Car

This video, which appears to show a shumagh-wearing Saudi man sitting on the hood of a speeding car, has been viewed almost a million times since it was uploaded to YouTube last week.



According to Riyadh Bureau, the uploader says the car was moving at a speed of 90km/h (55mph) on one of the main highways in the Saudi capital.



It’s unclear why the man is sitting on the hood — at some points he uses his phone, and at other points lays on his back and lets his legs flow in the breeze — however Saudi Arabia does have a fascinating culture for dangerous car stunts, though the results aren’t always positive.



