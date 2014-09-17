One Man Demanded An iPhone 6 As Dowry To Marry Off His Sister

Apple No word on what colour iPhone the man asked for.

An iPhone is the new cattle, it seems.

A Saudi man has reportedly asked his sister’s fiancé for one of Apple’s new smartphones as a dowry for his sister’s hand in marriage, according to The Independent.

Kuwait newspaper Al Anba first reported news of the dowry.

The Saudi man who demanded the iPhone won’t let his sister get married until he has the smartphone in hand, according to the Independent.

It’s unclear if he asked for the iPhone 6 or 6 Plus.

Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately) for everyone involved, the iPhone 6 won’t be available in Saudi Arabia until Sept. 26.

