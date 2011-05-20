Saudi Arabia Rejects Attempt To Transfer Osama's Family From Pakistan

Amal Abdulfattah

Photo: ABC News

No country wants to deal with the three widows and nine children of Osama bin Laden.Right now they are in protective custody in Islamabad.



Pakistan Interior Minister Rehman Malik had formally requested Saudi Arabia to accept Osama’s family during a visit to Riyadh, according The Herald Tribune. The Saudis rejected this request, saying that Osama had been stripped of his Saudi citizenship more than 15 years ago.

Osama was born in Saudi Arabia and his extended family stand among the Kingdom’s most powerful people.

Yemen also refused to accept custody of Amal Abdulfattah, one of the three widows of Bin Laden and her five children.

