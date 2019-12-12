Saudi Aramco rallies again, reaching a $2 trillion valuation on its second day of trading

G20 Argentina via AP

Saudi Aramco posted a second-day surge to the $US2 trillion mark.

Aramco’s stock rallied 8.2% after pushing up 10% on its first day of trading Wednesday.

At $US2 trillion, Aramco is worth more than Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook, and Amazon combined.

Saudi Aramco stock surged on the second day of trading after its record IPO. The company’s market cap hit the $US2 trillion mark.

At 12:00 p.m. in Riyadh (4:00 a.m. ET), Aramco’s stock rose 8.2%, after pushing up 10% on its first day of trading on Wednesday.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had been seeking a valuation of $US2 trillion prior to the state-owned company’s IPO in order to fuel his Vision 2030 plans to try and diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

If Aramco were a country its GDP would be the eighth largest in the world and is worth more than Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook, and Amazon combined.

Nearly four years in the making, the shares listed this week after Saudi officials pushed the country’s wealthiest to buy Aramco stock. The fund finally raised $US25.6 billion from investors. The country invested $US2 billion to ensure that the IPO would be successful.

On Wednesday, Aramco dethroned Apple as the world’s largest traded company after its stock went public.

