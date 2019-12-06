Saudi Aramco's IPO will reportedly value the oil giant at $1.7 trillion, making it the biggest in history

REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saudi Aramco is expected to be valued at $US1.7 trillion in its upcoming initial public offering, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The company expects to raise $US25.6 billion from the IPO, according to the report. That means it’s the largest-ever IPO on record, beating out Alibaba’s $US25 billion IPO in 2014.

Saudi Aramco is expected to sell 3 billion shares or a 1.5% stake in the company at $US8.53 (32 Saudi riyals) each, The Journal reported.

That’s the top of the company’s range between 30 and 32 Saudi riyals, according to The Journal, which was set in mid-November. Still, it falls short of the $US2 trillion valuation that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wanted for Aramco.

The IPO will be offered only on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange. In November, Saudi Aramco scrapped roadshows in London as well as ones in Asia and the Americas.

