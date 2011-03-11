PHOTOS: The Giant Saudi Oil Compound That's Just Miles From The Protests

A quick geography lesson before the Saudi Day Of Rage.
Ra’s Tannura is a major compound and port for the world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco.
Just west of Al Khobar is one of Aramco’s giant residential compounds.
This region, including nearby Bahrain, is home to a discontent Shiite majority. There have already been protests in Qatif.
Countless of barrels of Arabian Extra Light crude oil flows through this pipeline, pictured during construction in 1997
