Here's how Saudi Arabia's security forces are preparing for one of the largest gatherings of people in the world

Next week starts the beginning of the Hajj, an annual Muslim pilgrimage to the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca.

The Hajj is one of the largest gatherings of people in the world, with over 2 million pilgrims expecting to make the journey. In preparation for the crush of people and the general volatility rocking the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is putting its security forces at high alert.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has said that the kingdom is “ready prevent the exploitation of the Hajj season for political or propaganda reasons.”

And the kingdom has stepped up policing over concerns that ISIS could use the Hajj as the perfect opportunity to launch attacks throughout the country.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s preparations, the country is marshaling its security forces and deploying them in massive show of force military parades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.