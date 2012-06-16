Saudi Arabia's Prince Who Cracked Down On Al Qaeda Has Died

Photo: AP Images

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Nayef, has died, the Wall Street Journal reports.He was in his 70s.



Prince Nayef was among the most conservative members of the Al Saud family and heir to the throne.

During his time as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister he led a crackdown on al Qaeda’s influence in the country.

Prince Nayef will be buried on Sunday.

