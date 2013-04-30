This Is What Saudi Arabia's First PSA For Violence Against Women Looks Like

Saudi Arabia is getting its first ever PSA about domestic violence.



While women still aren’t allowed to drive in the country and must be under male guardianship, the powerful ad, made by the King Khalid Foundation (KKF), marks an important step in Saudi women’s rights.

The poster shows a woman in a burqa that exposes her black eye. “Some things cant be covered,” the text reads. “Fighting women’s abuse together.”

According to KKF’s “No More Abuse” website, “The phenomenon of battered women in Saudi Arabia is much greater than is apparent on the surface. It is a phenomenon found in the dark.” KKF hopes to bring the abuse to light.

Memac Ogilvy, Riyadh created the campaign:

