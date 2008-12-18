Saudi Arabian Man Will Pay $10 Million For Shoes Thrown At Bush

The Iraqi man who hurled his size 10 Nikes at President Bush this weekend may be in government custody but nothing can stop his adulation. Muntathar al Zaidi, a correspondent for the Baghdadiya television station, has five Facebook fan pages, the largest of which has more than 6,000 fans, and a job offer from a Broward County, Florida blog called The Juice which is affiliated with the local alternative newspaper. (With all of the journalists unemployed right now, the shoe thrower’s getting job offers?)



Now, a Saudi Arabian man says he’ll pay $10 million for the shoes. Some Secret service guy or janitor is about to get a major Christmas bonus.

GulfNews.com via Luxist: The offer comes from 60-year-old Hassan Mohammad Makhafa of Aseer (south west of Saudi Arabia). He’s prepared to sell all his properties – which would be going to his sons – to purchase the shoes, which he describes as a “medal of freedom.”

He apparently has plans to enshrine the shoes.

And, in case you’ve been living under a rock and thus have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s the video of the shoe attack in question:

