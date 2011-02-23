The Saudi King Just Confirmed He's Terrified Of Revolution

Saudi King Abdullah just confirmed he’s terrified of revolution in the kingdom.



According to reports, he’s introduced a slew of new reform measures, basically centered around giving more money away to the poor.

Al-Arabiya tweeted out the full list of new benefits, which include:

A $10.6 billion increase to the housing fund.

Full unemployment benefits for a full year.

A greater investment in various sports and literary clubs.

A 15% pay hike for various salaries.

The moves come after the King spent time in Morocco for health reasons.

