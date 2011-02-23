The Saudi King Just Confirmed He's Terrified Of Revolution

Joe Weisenthal
Saudi King Abdullah just confirmed he’s terrified of revolution in the kingdom.

According to reports, he’s introduced a slew of new reform measures, basically centered around giving more money away to the poor.

Al-Arabiya tweeted out the full list of new benefits, which include:

  • A $10.6 billion increase to the housing fund.
  • Full unemployment benefits for a full year.
  • A greater investment in various sports and literary clubs.
  • A 15% pay hike for various salaries.

The moves come after the King spent time in Morocco for health reasons.

