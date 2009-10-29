Saudi Arabia Stops Benchmarking Oil In West Texas Intermediate

Saudi Arabia is still pricing its oil in dollars, however we suspect this news is going to raise some eyebrows.



FT: Saudi Arabia yesterday decided to drop the widely used West Texas Intermediate oil contract as the benchmark for pricing its oil, dealing a serious blow to the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The decision by the world’s biggest oil exporter could encourage other producers to abandon the benchmark and threatens the dominance of the world’s most heavily traded oil futures contract. It is the main contract traded on Nymex.

According to the report, the move comes after a year of significant supply issues in Cushing, OK, where it’s traded, prompting pricing to go into disarray.

From January, Saudi Arabia will base the price of oil for its US customers on a new index developed by Argus, the London-based oil pricing company.

The Argus Sour Crude Index will track the price in the physical market of a basket of US Gulf Coast crudes, including Mars, Poseidon and Southern Green Canyon.

