This Is The Fastest Red Card In A Professional Soccer Game You'll Ever See

Ariel Sandler

About 90 seconds.

That’s how long it took Ettifaq’s Lee Jung-Ho of the Saudi Arabian professional soccer league to enter a game and get ejected.

Shortly after entering the pitch he delivered a forearm shiver to the ribcage of an Al Raed opponent.

It should come as no surprise that this sets a league record for fastest red card.

It should also come as no surprise that Jung-Ho’s repeated attempts to lift his jersey and show visual evidence that he’d been fouled proved ineffective.

(video via Dirty Tackle)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

soccer sportspage-us