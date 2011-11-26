This Is The Fastest Red Card In A Professional Soccer Game You'll Ever See

About 90 seconds.
That’s how long it took Ettifaq’s Lee Jung-Ho of the Saudi Arabian professional soccer league to enter a game and get ejected.
Shortly after entering the pitch he delivered a forearm shiver to the ribcage of an Al Raed opponent.
It should come as no surprise that this sets a league record for fastest red card.
It should also come as no surprise that Jung-Ho’s repeated attempts to lift his jersey and show visual evidence that he’d been fouled proved ineffective.
(video via Dirty Tackle)
