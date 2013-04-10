Young Saudis Love This Super-Dangerous Driving Trick

Kamelia Angelova

Young men is Saudi Arabia take joyrides to a whole new level.

A popular stunt among young drivers is “sidewall skiing,” which entails driving on the two side wheels of the car only. 

To make the experience even more extreme, the driver may high-five a spectator on the curb, passengers ride outside the vehicle, barely hanging on to the windows or the chassis, and other thrill-seekers lie on the road as the car passes over them.

Check out the photos.

Young men in Saudi Arabia perform a sidewall skiing stunt, driving a car on two wheels.

Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths.

Sidewall skiing stunt performed by young male drivers in Saudi Arabia.

The stunt is not only a thrill for the driver. Passengers, hanging out of the car’s windows, or spectators, lying in the middle of the road, can also be part of the stunt.

Passengers hanging out the vehicle during a sidewall skiing stunt performed by Saudi youths.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.