Young Saudis Love This Super-Dangerous Driving Trick

Young men is Saudi Arabia take joyrides to a whole new level.



A popular stunt among young drivers is “sidewall skiing,” which entails driving on the two side wheels of the car only.

To make the experience even more extreme, the driver may high-five a spectator on the curb, passengers ride outside the vehicle, barely hanging on to the windows or the chassis, and other thrill-seekers lie on the road as the car passes over them.

Check out the photos.

Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths.

The stunt is not only a thrill for the driver. Passengers, hanging out of the car’s windows, or spectators, lying in the middle of the road, can also be part of the stunt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.