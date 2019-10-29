Saudi Arabia is reportedly talking to SoftBank about pouring billions into its second Vision Fund

Bandar Algaloud/Getty Images Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) and Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp (L) in 2018.

Saudi Arabia is discussing the possibility of investing more money into SoftBank’s second Vision Fund, Fox Business reports.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) invested $US45 billion in SoftBank’s first Vision Fund in 2016.

Now, SoftBank is raising funds for its second Vision Fund, but its reputation has been marred by some of its investments – most notably WeWork.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is in talks to pour yet more money into SoftBank, Fox Business reports.

SoftBank is in the middle of raising funds for its second enormous Vision Fund. In July, the telecom giant announced it expected to raise $US108 billion from Apple and Microsoft. A lot has changed since July, however, and Fox Business notes the only finalised investment in the new fund is SoftBank’s.

In the past, Saudi Arabia has been a major investor in SoftBank through its Public Investment Fund (PIF). It invested $US45 billion out of the $US100 billion raise that formed SoftBank’s first Vision fund in 2016, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Bloomberg in October last year the PIF was looking to invest another $US45 billion in the second Vision fund.

Since last year, however, some of SoftBank’s biggest investments have floundered. Most notable among these is WeWork, whose botched IPO attempt led it to spiral toward bankruptcy in just six weeks, prompting SoftBank to bail it out and take majority control.



SoftBank could have just walked away from WeWork and its $US9 billion investment. Business experts explain why it didn’t.



WeWork isn’t the only troublesome company in SoftBank’s portfolio. Uber and Slack both posted disappointing earnings for Q2 of this year, with Slack warning of a slowdown in growth and Uber revealing $US5 billion in losses.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Fox Business that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son will be attending Mohammed bin Salman’s Future Investment Initiative (FII) this week to discuss investment in the fund. SoftBank declined to comment on the report when contacted by Business Insider.

Mohammed bin Salman’s relationship with SoftBank was put under the spotlight last year following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and many tech companies including Uber boycotted the FII after Khashoggi’s disappearance.

