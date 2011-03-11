WATCH Protests Happening In Saudi Arabia Right Now

UPDATE: The White House confirms that Saudi Arabia used rubber bullets to disperse protests. That represents both good news (rubber) and bad news (bullets).



EARLIER: Several new videos on Youtube show protests happening right now in Saudi Arabia. There’s no evidence of reported gunfire, but the scene is definitely tense.

Via Saudi blogger Ahmed Al Omran.

Oil prices are moving higher, and everyone is waiting for the Friday Of Rage.

And another:

And another:

