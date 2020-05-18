Saudi Arabia plowed billions into US stocks including Boeing, Disney, and Facebook last quarter

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images Mickey Mouse leaps in the air while crossing the street with a fan in Toronto.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund more than quadrupled the value of its US stock portfolio to $US9.8 billion last quarter, a financial filing revealed on Friday.

The $US300 billion Public Investment Fund revealed stakes valued at over $US500 million in Boeing, Cisco, Disney, Facebook, and other US companies.

It also invested smaller amounts in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Starbucks, and other big names.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund plowed billions of dollars into US stocks such as Boeing, Disney, and Facebook last quarter.

The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund grew its US stock portfolio from about $US2.2 billion at the end of December to $US9.8 billion at the end of March, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week.

The $US300 billion fund, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil, likely capitalised on the coronavirus sell-off to purchase the stocks at bargain prices. However, its aggressive spending is surprising as depressed oil prices have hammered the kingdom’s finances in recent months.

The PIF’s largest new holdings included a $US714 million stake in Boeing, $US522 million stakes in both Citigroup and Facebook, and a $US514 million stake in Marriott. It also revealed stakes worth between $US480 million and $US500 million in Disney, Cisco, and Suncor Energy.

The fund also made a range of smaller bets. It ended the period with stakes worth between $US75 million and $US80 million in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Booking.com, IBM, Pfizer, Qualcomm, and Starbucks.

The PIF’s wagers on Carnival and Live Nation, which it revealed in April filings, were valued at $US457 million and $US416 million respectively at the end of March.

The latest filing also confirmed reports that the fund invested in a range of European oil companies last quarter. It showed an $US828 million stake in BP, a $US484 million stake in Royal Dutch Shell, and a $US222 million stake in Total.

Here’s a chart showing the PIF’s US stock portfolio at the end of March:

SEC

