Saudi Arabia Looks To Buy Another $330 Million In Security Gear From The U.S.

A note from the defence Security Cooperation Agency to Congress revealed Saudi plans to sign a new $330 million defence deal, according to Arabian Business.



Saudi Arabia wants 200 thermal sniper gun sights, 6,000 night vision goggles, and 7,000 aiming lasers.

The prime contractors will be Flir in Boston and Laser Devices in Monterrey, California.

Although small compared to the $60 billion arms deal signed last year, this contract represents a nice bonus for the military industry. Obviously this industry stands to gain from an increasingly militarized Middle East.

