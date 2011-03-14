Saudi Arabia Is Back: 200 Protest In Riyadh, Police Fire Shots In The East

Going into Friday, the world was bracing for a day of rage in Saudi Arabia.



It was largely a flop, and on Saturday the Saudi market surged on the calm.

But now there are fresh reports of trouble.

An AP report says 200 people are protesting in Riyadh outside of the Interior Ministry to protest the holding of prisoners. And at a protest in an unspecified in the east, police have actually fired on protesters, injuring 1.

In terms of the Saudi market today, it was rallying strongly throughout the day, and then dived late in the situation, finishing modestly higher.

This, combined with the ongoing tragedy in Japan, should make for a very active open to world markets over the next several hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.