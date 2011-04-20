REPORT: Saudi King Abdullah Has Left The Reservation And Is Going After Iran

A front page story in the WSJ today looks at Egypt’s increasing ties with Iran.



But there is another important story that isn’t getting attention: Saudi Arabia’s diminishing ties with the U.S.

Debka, a pro-Israeli tabloid, reports that King Abdullah rejected pleas by defence Secretary Robert Gates and National Security Adviser Tom Donilon to scale back his interference in Bahrain.

According to Debka, the King said he could not forgive the Americans for throwing Hosni Mubarak to the wolves. Abdullah maintained that he would lead the Gulf region on the road to a confrontation with Iran – up to and including military action if necessary – to defend the oil emirates against Iranian conspiracies.

We can’t verify this report, but the general shift is clear.

On Monday, the GCC submitted a plea to the UN to take action against Iran’s “provocative interference.” Abdullah’s posturing toward Iran and interference in Bahrain have been explicitly against Washington’s orders.

Regarding Egypt, Abdullah has good reason to resent the fall of the alliance between America, Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Now he is stuck in an unpopular alliance with the Jews and the Americans.

Whatever happens next may be out of Obama’s hands.

Don’t Miss: A Photo Tour Of The Most Important Oil Facility On Earth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.