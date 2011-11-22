This 22-Year-Old Playboy Paid A $71,000 Premium To Own The First Lamborghini Aventador In Saudi Arabia

Photo: Dhiaa el-Essa via Facebook

It takes a lot to impress the jaded über-rich of Saudi Arabia, but being the first person with a brand new Lamborghini Aventador is one way to do just that. Dhiaa Al-Essa, a 22-year-old Saudi Arabian whose father is estimated to be worth $2.4 billion, paid nearly $461,000 to be the first in the country with the outrageous super car, which normally sells for $390,000, according to swns.com.



While the $71,000 premium to skip the 18-month waiting list is almost as out there as the Lamborghini itself, money was obviously of no concern in the race for bragging rights.

What Al-Essa definitely did not put a price tag on was being the first in Saudi Arabia with the newest, wildest bull out of Sant’Agata.

