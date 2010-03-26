Saudi Arabia Fends Off Potential Attack From 113 Suicide Bombers On Its Crown Jewel Oil Field

Saudi Arabia has arrested 113 people accused of plotting attacks on police and oil installations.



The arrests mark the biggest security swoop in years. They are part of an ongoing battle in the Kingdom against al-Qaeda, which has led to thousands of arrests since 2003.

It’s a not-so-fun reminder that the America’s favourite ally is under daily attack. The only thing protecting 15% of world oil exports is a very active police force.

There’s no word on which oil installations were being targeted and whether they were foreign or Saudi-owned, according to Al-Jazeera.

