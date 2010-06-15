Saudi Arabia Denies Reported Alliance With Israel Against Iran

Saudi Arabia officially challenged yesterday’s report of a tacit Saudi-Israel alliance.



The Saudi regime already faces unrest and terrorism over ties to the West. It’s not surprising they would issue a denial:

Saudi Arabia “rejects violating its sovereignty or the use of its airspace or territories by anyone to attack any country,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying on Saturday. But it declined to name the official.

The source called the allegations “false” and “slanderous” and stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterates its position of firm opposition to and rejection of the violation of its sovereignty and the use of its airspace or territory by anyone to attack any country, Press TV reported.

It is more appropriate that Saudi Arabia should apply this policy to the authority of the Israeli occupation regime, with which it has no relationship in any way, SPA quoted him as saying.

We’re getting this report via Tehran Times, which called the London Times report a “smear campaign by the Israeli government.” Even if tensions are simmering, the two Muslim countries are eager to keep a veneer of goodwill.

