Saudi Arabia Denies Holding Secret Meetings To Kill The Dollar

The Saudis are denying the shock report in The Independent, that central bankers around the globe are holding secret meetings about killin the dollar.



According to Bloomberg, the Saudi Central Bank Minister Muhammad al-Jasser called the report “absolutely incorrect.”

Others seem to be downplaying it as well. Though of course they would deny it either way.

Here’s what we think. Everyone around the world is obsessed with the dollar, and governments that do business in dollars, and have accumulated stockpiles of them have to be talking about it. What’s less likely are the cloak-and-dagger covert meetings, pondering a specific timeline for replacing the greenback. That sounds like Robert Fisk’s fantasy, bolstered by his suggestion at the end that the war in Iraq was really a retaliation for their threats to go Euro-only.

