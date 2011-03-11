FRIDAY OF RAGE: Saudi Minister Warns "Any Finger Lifted In The Face Of The Kingdom Will Be Cut Off"

15:38 ET: Saudi Prince Alwaleed smugly told Maria Bartiromo on CNBC: The entire thing was a tempest in a teacup. The Day Of Rage should be renamed the Day Of Allegiance And Love For The Regime.



Crude futures are down 1.8% on the day.

9:45 ET: Saudi police have set up roadblocks and checkpoints around Riyadh and a helicopter flies over the city. The protest site in Riyadh is completely blocked off by security forces, allowing no entry or exit, according to Jadaliyya.

And now the police presence is subsiding after NO protesters show up, according to the AP.

7:49 ET: Peaceful protests in nearby Kuwait were dispersed with tear gas, according to Reuters.

EARLIER: The other terrifying event of the day hasn’t materialised yet.

Police are out en masse in Riyadh, where curfew has just passed. If the protesters turn out it may be now or after evening prayers (9 ET), according to Reuters.

But in a newspaper foreign minister Saud Al Faisal warns: “Any finger lifted in the face of the Kingdom, will be cut off!” (via @arabrevolution).

See The Giant Oil Compound That Was Just Miles From Protests Yesterday >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.