Saudi Arabia appears to be building its own ballistic missiles with China’s help, report says

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Royal Council via Getty Images

US intelligence agencies believe Saudi Arabia is building its own ballistic missiles with Chinese technology, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the findings.

Saudi Arabia is known to possess foreign-made ballistic missiles, but was not believed to have made its own before, CNN reported.

CNN also published satellite images showing a complex near Dawadmi, a town 200 miles (322km) from the capital Riyadh, that appeared to be manufacturing missiles.

Saudi Arabia and neighboring Iran, which also owns missiles, are bitter enemies. The US has been trying to negotiate a new agreement to halt Iran’s nuclear development.