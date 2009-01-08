Satyam (SAY) Shares Down Over 90%, $3 Billion Gone

We did a doubletake when we saw the size of the Satyam fraud, since we were sure the reports must’ve contained a typo. But it was really that big, and now Satyam shareholders will be wiped out completely. The pre-market trade had the stock at $.82, down from $9.35 yesterday, and it has yet to open in regular trading. On our screen, we see a bid of a single penny.



On a market cap basis, this is a loss of about $3 billion, though if you go back to its recent highs, when the stock was trading around $29, it’s more like a $10 billion collapse.

Pocket change these days.

See Also:

Satyam Chairman: We’re Just A Gigantic Fraud Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.