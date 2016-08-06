Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks about the most valuable thing in life

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is very aware of how he spends his time. He even uses a software dashboard to track how much time he devotes to a given activity.

That’s because, as Nadella told Bloomberg, he views “time” as the most valuable thing we all have.

“I felt that one of the things that we should make sure we do for ourselves is to give people a sense for how are they spending their time so that they can then be more in control,” he said. “The thing that I most love to see is the amount of time I spend with people outside Microsoft versus inside. The other thing that I love looking at is how much time am I spending in meetings versus what I would call ‘focused time.’ You absolutely need to be in meetings, because, after all, you don’t do a CEO’s job by locking yourself in your room. But at the same time, there’s got to be a right balance.”

And he also said that as Microsoft’s CEO, he has to be a bit careful with the ideas he throws around, lest people drop everything and try to make them a reality.

“As a CEO, you have to be very, very careful of making sure that you just don’t opine without thinking through things,” he said. “Because the last thing you want to do is say something and then — you know, people will take it seriously and make it happen.”

Read the full interview at Bloomberg.

