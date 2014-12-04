This Is Satya Nadella's Favourite New Microsoft App

Satya Nadella has only been Microsoft’s CEO since February, but he’s already made massive changes at Microsoft including releasing an onslaught of new apps.

These apps demonstrate his vision to create all kinds of new “productivity software.” Gone is the laser-like focus on Windows. Instead he is focused on cloud computing and creating Microsoft software that runs on any operating system and device.

But among all the new apps, from Office for iPad to Skype Translation, he’s got a favourite, he told investors on Wednesday at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

It’s an app called Delve.

“Delve is one of my favourite tools I use everyday,” Nadella said. “Delve helps people discover information in new ways by surfacing the full depth of the knowledge inside your organisation that’s in SharePoint or [Microsoft email product] Exchange.”

Delve, previously code-named “Oslo,” was formally launched in September after years of work and months of teasers.

It’s an interesting way to help people cope with information overload, searching your emails, meetings, contacts, social networks, and corporate documents stored in Office 365, then using “machine learning” artificial intelligence to show you the stuff you need to see. Right now, Delve is limited to searching only Office documents, but eventually, if it really works well and it gets hooked up to other apps (Slack, Dropbox), it could be amazingly useful.

Here’s a view of what a Delve search page looks like.

Delve is free to use for anyone who has an Office 365 subscription. That’s the cloud version of Microsoft Office.

