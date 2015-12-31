Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explains why it doesn't matter if only a handful of people have a Windows phone

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has explained in an interview with BuzzFeed why the company is not concerned about the market share of its mobile operating system, which is currently around 1.7% globally.

“I think we do ourselves a disservice if we measure our success by just looking at [market share],” he said. “If you think of [how people use products as] more like a graph, these [devices] are all nodes. Sometimes the user will use all of these devices … sometimes they will use only one or two of our devices and some other platforms — so be it.”

For Nadella, this is an important point: The company can work on Windows phones even if no one uses them because people use Windows 10 or Xbox or Office — and they’re all one and the same.

“We want to make sure that we are completing the experience across all of these devices,” he said.

Read the full interview with BuzzFeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.