Inside the elite startup retreat where Satya Nadella just spent their weekend

Last weekend, many of the tech industry’s bigshots gathered in the Santa Cruz mountains to talk startups.

Venture capital firm Sequoia invited more than 100 startup founders, CEOs, and alumni for what it calls “Base Camp.”

During the two day event, founders and CEOs spent their days talking business and their nights sleeping in tents.

Here’s what it’s like inside the elite camp for startup founders:

More than 100 startup founders and business executives came to the Santa Cruz mountains for Base Camp. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Some founders and VCs even mountain biked to Base Camp for the weekend's festivities. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography From left to right: Andy Byrne (Clari), Jim Goetz (Sequoia), and Mark Gainey (Strava, a social network for athletes) Flags flew over the camp representing what Sequoia looks for in founders: 'The creative spirits. The underdogs. The resolute. The determined. The outsiders. The defiant. The independent thinkers. The fighters and the true believers.' For the two-day weekend, founders were split into groups based on each ethos. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Young startup founders mingled with established vets. Here, Github founder Chris Wanstrath talks to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Sequoia partner Jim Goetz. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice (middle) made an appearance alongside fellow Dropbox board member Bryan Schreier and Anja Manuel of Rice Hadley Gates. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Much of the camp is about sharing business lessons. Sequoia's Doug Leone led a session on how manage your board. Sequoia Sequoia partner Roelof Botha and Affirm founder Max Levchin, who worked together at PayPal, shared stories about building the company. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Lessons could even apply to companies that are no longer technically startups, but have been acquired. Brian Acton of WhatsApp joined Sequoia's Alfred Lin and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston in a discussion. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography The speeches weren't limited to tech luminaries either. Polar explorer Ben Saunders gave a talk on making sure no one else is the authority on your potential. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon shared business lessons inside one of the tents. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Some of the sessions were held outdoors, like this group led by former Apple exec and current executive coach Kim Scott. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Read our profile of Kim Scott here. But there was also lots of time for founders to just talk. Eventbrite cofounders Kevin and Julia Hartz swapped advice with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography SunRun's Lynn Jurich and Clutter's Ari Mir chose to take in the view. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography It wasn't all work and no play though. The party at Base Camp went well into the night. Molly DeCoudreaux Photography Dropbox founder Drew Houston capped off Base Camp with a 3 a.m. serenade around the campfire. Sounds like 'Under the Bridge' by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Base camp @sequoia this weekend was next level. Epic 3am serenade from @schreier @drewhouston pic.twitter.com/Y8EiI1ZYgu

