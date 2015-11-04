Here's where scientists think they will find alien life first

Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, has been monitored by the Cassini Spacecraft, allowing NASA to learn more about its icy surface and oceans beneath the ice. There are several factors about Enceladus that are similar to Earth that lead scientists to believe life could be supported there.

