Lessons From Saturn's Implosion

General Motors’ decision earlier this month to scrap its Saturn brand triggered frequent retellings of the many ways in which GM missed an opportunity to recast itself and the auto industry. But other manufacturers did adopt some of Saturn’s innovations, according to Wharton faculty. Indeed, they say, the Saturn story provides a road map for what to do–and what not to do–as the auto industry adjusts to the post-financial crisis world.



