Saturday Night Healthcare Showdown On Capitol Hill

The first big fight in the Senate on healthcare reform will come to a head Saturday night. Republicans have vowed to block the proposal and are planning on filibustering a vote scheduled for Saturday night that would clear the way for a lengthy debate on the substance of the reforms next month.



Democrats will need 60 votes to prevail. Otherwise, the bill may never even come up for debate. If it doesn’t get done in the next few weeks, health care reform may struggle after Senators and Congressmen go home for recess and hear from nervous votes.

Majority Leader Harry Reid announced the schedule on the Senate floor this afternoon.

(The AP contributed to this report.)

