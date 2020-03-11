8 'Saturday Night Live' writers and actors that have dated superstars

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” actors and writers have dated, married, and divorced celebrities throughout the show’s 45-year run.

Many of the couples get their start when the celebrity hosts the show and performs in sketches with the cast.

Here are the “SNL” writers, actors, and producers that have been romantically involved with high-profile stars.

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is on its 45th season, and the show’s cast, writers, and producers often rub shoulders with well-known celebrities – and sometimes those interactions lead to relationships.

Whether the romances begin during a live comedy sketch or at a closed-door after-party, couples like Emma Stone and Dave McCary and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have found love at Studio 8H.

Here are eight “SNL” writers, actors, and producers that have been romantically involved with high-profile celebrities.

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to “SNL” writer Colin Jost.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost, right, attend the American Museum of Natural History’s Gala on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in New York.

The “SNL” head writer and cast member claimed he met Johansson in 2006 during his first year as a writer on the show, but the actress recalled their first interaction in 2010, when she acted in a sketch that he wrote.

By 2017, Johansson had filed for divorce from then-husband Romain Dauriac, and Jost was no longer involved with ex-girlfriend Rashida Jones. Two months after her divorce, the “Avengers: Endgame” star hosted “SNL” for the fifth time.

Johansson and Jost both attended the after-party and reportedly “made out at least twice then they went back to talking and hanging with other people,” a source told Page Six.

The couple continued seeing each other and made public appearances at events like the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Gala, the 2018 Met Gala, and the 2018 Emmy Awards.

In May 2019, Jost proposed to the “Marriage Story” star with an engagement ring worth an estimated $US450,000.

Following the proposal, Johansson returned to Studio 8H in December 2019. She told the audience, “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”

The couple hasn’t announced their wedding date.

Dave McCary directed a 2016 “SNL” sketch that Emma Stone acted in. They’re now engaged.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Dave McCary shared news of his proposal to Emma Stone on December 4, 2019.

Stone and the “SNL” segment director were first linked in 2016, when he directed the show’s “Wells for Boys” sketch featuring the “La La Land” actress. Speculations arose of the romance but the pair kept the relationship private.

Photos of the two-time Emmy nominee and the actress surfaced periodically throughout 2018, but they never spoke out about their relationship status. McCary then accompanied “The Favourite” star to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, confirming that they were together.

In December, McCary announced the couple’s engagement in an Instagram post. The photo captured a blurry shot of the engagement ring, which was estimated to cost between $US35,000 and $US45,000.

The couple hasn’t announced their wedding date.

Ben Affleck dated “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus twice.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus made their relationship known to the public in 2017.

Affleck is a member of the “Five-Timer’s Club,” meaning he’s hosted the show five times and appeared twice as a special guest – so it’s no surprise that he became acquainted with the “SNL” producer.

The “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” actor and the producer reportedly began publicly dating in 2017, three months after Affleck’s split from estranged wife Jennifer Garner. The new couple spent the next year together but parted ways in 2018.

Photos of the pair together surfaced in February 2019, and fans speculated that they had rekindled their relationship. Affleck and Shookus called it quits once again in April.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met at an “SNL” after-party in 2011.

Getty Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have two children together.

Wilde and Sudeikis met at a 2011 “SNL” after-party – but the former “SNL” cast member didn’t ask the actress for her phone number for six months.

During a 2017 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Sukeikis said that the actress’ friends told him that she was seeing someone, so he didn’t make a move.

“I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races, ” he said.

The “Booksmart” director told Marie Claire in 2013 that she interpreted the wait slightly differently.

“I thought, ‘He won’t be interested in me; I’m not a contender. He was so cool, so funny’ – I was such a fan of his and had always fancied his speed and his intelligence. He’s a brilliant actor with a brain like lightning.”

Once they finally got together, Sudeikis told Colbert, “We sort of reintroduced ourselves. The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

The couple has been engaged since 2013 and share two children, Otis and Daisy.

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson have four children together.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson maintain a private relationship.

Rudolph and the filmmaker keep their relationship notoriously private, however they share four children together and have been together for more than 18 years.

Speculations arose that they met when Anderson accompanied then-girlfriend and “SNL” musical guest Fiona Apple to Studio 8H in 2000, but neither Rudolph nor Anderson have confirmed exactly when their relationship began.

The couple is not officially married, although Rudolph refers to Anderson as her “husband.”

Dan Aykroyd and the late actress Carrie Fisher immediately hit it off on the set of “SNL.”

Getty Images / NBC Dan Aykroyd and Carrie Fisher on NBC’s ‘SNL.’

The former cast member met Fisher on the set of “SNL” in 1978. They then filmed “Blues Brothers” together and fell in love, and Aykroyd proposed with a sapphire ring.

The “Star Wars” actress didn’t ultimately marry the “SNL” comedian, instead leaving him to be with musician Paul Simon.

When Fisher died in 2016, her ex-fiancé wrote a tribute to the actress for Empire, calling her “one of the most brilliant and hilarious minds of our eon.”

He added, “She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring.”

Pete Davidson has dated many celebrities.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images,Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages Pete Davidson most recently dated model Kaia Gerber.

Davidson, the youngest member of the current “SNL” cast, hasn’t been shy about his back-to-back romances with famous women.

From 2016 to 2018, he dated actress Cazzie David and even got a tattoo of her face on his arm, which he later covered up. Davidson and David split in April 2018, and he went on to date popstar Ariana Grande in May 2018.

Grande and Davidson reportedly met when she was the “SNL” musical guest in 2014. “I left [Davidson’s writing room at ‘SNL’] and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, ‘I’m marrying him. A hundred per cent,” the “Thank U, Next” singer told Jimmy Fallon.

Shortly after Davidson began seeing Grande, they announced their engagement in June 2018. The whirlwind relationship continued before the singer broke it off in October 2018.

He was later linked to actress Kate Beckinsale after the two reportedly flirted in January 2019 at the Golden Globe after-party. They parted ways in April 2019, and Davidson was seeing Margaret Qualley by August of that year. Their romance lasted two months, however Cosmopolitan reported that the two maintain “a nice relationship.”

Most recently, Davidson was in a relationship with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber. The pair dated for a few months before parting ways in January 2020.

The 26-year-old comedian has spoken out about the controversy surrounding his dating life. On a December 2019 episode of “SNL,” Davidson’s costar Jost asked if he was dating anyone.

He replied, “Yeah, and it’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat – what’d I do?”

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen wed in 2009 after meeting on the “SNL” set one year prior. They divorced in 2010.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Elisabeth Moss appeared on ‘SNL’ in 2008 and met Fred Armisen.

The “Mad Men” star and former “SNL” cast member met in 2008 during Moss’ cameo on the show. They began dating and wed in October 2009. “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress filed for divorce in September 2010.

“One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, ‘He’s so great doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person.’ To me, that sums it up,” the actress told Page Six.

“I think I was a terrible husband, I think I’m a terrible boyfriend,” Armisen said in 2013 on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show. “I want it all fast. I want to be married, I want to live together and then somewhere around a year or two years, I get freaked out.”

