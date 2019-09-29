'Saturday Night Live's' season premiere opened with a portrayal of the Trump impeachment inquiry

NBCAlec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani on the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live.’
- The “Saturday Night Live” season premiere opened with a sketch focused on President Donald Trump‘s panic over his impeachment proceedings.
- A near-hysterical Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) phones numerous political figures for advice, beginning with his attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.
- Giuliani (played by Kate McKinnon) smoothly reassures the president that they have nothing to worry about, before revealing that he’s actually live on CNN.
- Throughout the rest of the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump speaks with several other political characters, including attorney general William Barr, Vice President Mike Pence, and South Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.
- Trump even gets in contact with Kanye West, before being consoled by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who tells him he’s a “special, beautiful boy.”
- The sketch ends with Trump desperately asking Liev Schreiber, whom he mistakes for his character, Ray Donovan, to fix the situation, only to have Schreiber reveal that he’s not actually a fixer in real life.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Alec Baldwin says he’s ‘so done’ playing Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’
- ‘SNL’ mocked Trump’s border-wall national emergency. Trump wasn’t happy.
- Shane Gillis responds to being booted from ‘SNL’ after making racist remarks: ‘I understand it would be too much of a distraction’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.