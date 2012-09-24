SNL's Seth Meyers Goes On A Rant About Barack Obama

Saturday Night Live host Seth Meyers went on an extended rant about President Barack Obama‘s presidential campaign strategy Saturday, launching a new segment of his Weekend Update: “What Are You Doing?”



To be fair, Meyers’ attacks mostly focus on Mitt Romney‘s campaign “tailspin,” including his leaked 47-per cent comments and what Meyers referred to as the candidate’s “brownface” appearance at a Univision town hall.

Then, pointing to Obama’s gaffe about not being able to “change Washington from the inside,” Meyers wonders why the President is even saying anything at all.

“Don’t make this hard on yourself — you’re like the criminal that gets away with murder and then starts sending the cops puzzles to figure it out,” Meyers said. “Also, on a pure entertainment level, don’t do anything to take the focus off the Romney follies — their campaign is getting crazier than the last season of Lost.”

“And can you really not change Washington from the inside? I thought we were in charge of the hope and you were in charge of the change,” Meyers continued. “No one wants the coach to come in at halftime and say, ‘Oo, that was rough, does anybody have any ideas?'”

Watch the whole segment below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.