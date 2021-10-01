Here’s the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 47

Cecily Strong

Strong has been a regular at Studio 8H since joining the cast in 2012.

She had a one-season stint as the “Weekend Update” co-anchor with Seth Meyers in 2013, but stepped away from the desk shortly after Colin Jost took over as co-host the following year.

Now, she focuses on sketch work and impressions as a repertory player, while still making the occasional “Weekend Update” visit.