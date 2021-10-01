Search

Here’s the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 47

Claudia Willen
Saturday night live season 46 cast photo
The cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 46 in Studio 8H. NBC/Getty Images
  • Season 47 of NBC’s comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live” premieres on October 2.
  • Most cast members will return to Studio 8H, with the exception of Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt.
  • There are also three new featured players: Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson.
Kenan Thompson
Kenan thompson snl
Kenan Thompson on season 46 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Thompson, a repertory player, is the longest-running “SNL” cast member of all time. He first appeared on the sketch series in 2003 when he was 25 years old. 
Kate McKinnon
Kate mckinnon snl
Kate McKinnon on season 46 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
McKinnon made her “SNL” debut mid-way through season 37 after former cast member Paul Brittain exited in 2012.

Now a repertory player, McKinnon is one of the veteran cast members on season 47. 

Cecily Strong
Cecily strong snl
Cecily Strong on season 41 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Strong has been a regular at Studio 8H since joining the cast in 2012.

She had a one-season stint as the “Weekend Update” co-anchor with Seth Meyers in 2013, but stepped away from the desk shortly after Colin Jost took over as co-host the following year.

Now, she focuses on sketch work and impressions as a repertory player, while still making the occasional “Weekend Update” visit. 

Aidy Bryant
Aidy bryant snl
Aidy Bryant on season 45 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Bryant made her first “SNL” appearance on season 38 in 2012, moving from featured player to repertory player the following year. 
Colin Jost
Colin jost
Colin Jost on ‘SNL.’ NBC / Getty Images
Jost first wrote for “SNL” in 2005 before taking over for Seth Meyers on the “Weekend Update” segment in 2014.

Three years later, he became one of the show’s head writers.

Michael Che
Michael che backlash controversy jewish israel joke snl
Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che during ‘Weekend Update’ on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Che became an “SNL” staff writer in 2013 and stepped in front of the camera the following year, joining Jost on the “Weekend Update” segment as a co-anchor.

In 2017, he became the co-head writer for “SNL.”

Kyle Mooney
Kyle mooney snl sketch
Kyle Mooney on season 44 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Mooney has been on the sketch comedy series since joining the season 39 cast in 2013. He was the only cast member to be promoted from featured player to repertory player ahead of season 41 in 2015.
Pete Davidson
Pete davidson (left) and colin jost (right) during 'SNL' weekend updates segment
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost on the season 46 finale of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
At just 20 years old, Davidson joined the “SNL” cast for its 40th season in 2014.

The stand-up comedian has since become a fixture on the show as a repertory player, particularly well-known for his “Weekend Update” appearances. 

Mikey Day
Mikey day snl
Mikey Day on ‘SNL’ in 2018. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Day kicked off his “SNL” career in 2013 as a writer for season 39 before becoming a featured player in 2016.

He was then promoted to the main cast ahead of season 44. 

 

Melissa Villaseñor
Melissa villasenor snl
Melissa Villaseñor on ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 46. NBC/Getty Images
Villaseñor became the comedy sketch series’ first Latina cast member when she was hired as a featured player for season 42 in 2016.

She graduated to repertory player in 2018.

Alex Moffat
Alex moffat saturday night live
Alex Moffat on season 46 of NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Moffat was hired as a featured player for season 42 of  “SNL” in 2016. The comedian became a repertory player two years later on season 44.
Chris Redd
Chris redd saturday night live
Chris Redd on season 46 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
After Redd’s first “SNL” audition didn’t land him a slot on the show, he tried out again.

The comedian’s second attempt proved successful, and he joined the cast as a featured player on season 43 in 2017.

Redd was promoted to repertory player two years later.

Heidi Gardner
Heidi gardner snl
Heidi Gardner on season 46 of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Gardner was added to the season 43 “SNL” cast roster as a featured player in 2017. Two years later, she was bumped to repertory player for season 45.
Ego Nwodim
Ego nwodim
Ego Nwodim, behind the scenes at Studio 8H, is a repertory player on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
The “SNL” team welcomed Nwodim as a featured player on season 44. She rose in the ranks, becoming a main cast member ahead of season 46 in 2020.
Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang played the iceberg that sunk the Titanic during a sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Yang served as an “SNL” staff writer on season 44 in 2018 before becoming a featured player the following season, making the Chinese-American comedian the show’s first Asian-American full-time cast member.

Ahead of season 47, Yang was promoted to repertory player.

Chloe Fineman
Chloe fineman snl
Chloe Fineman on season 46 of NBC’s sketch series ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBC/Getty Images
Fineman made her “SNL” debut on season 45 in 2019. The skilled impressionist joined the main cast as a repertory player two years later.
Andrew Dismukes
Andrew Dismukes and Colin jost on weekend updates snl season 46
Andrew Dismukes and Colin Jost on the ‘Weekend Update’ segment of ‘SNL.’ NBC/Getty Images
Dismukes worked as a staff writer for the show in 2017 before getting hired as a featured player for season 46 in 2020. 
Punkie Johnson
Punkie johnson snl season 46 sketch
Punkie Johnson on a season 46 ‘SNL’ sketch. NBC/Getty Images
Johnson, New Orleans-born stand-up comedian, began her “SNL” career in 2020 as a featured player on season 46.
Aristotle Athari
Aristotle Athari snl
Aristotle Athari. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 47 will be newcomer Athari’s first time appearing on “SNL.”

He previously played Gabe on “Silicon Valley” and appeared in the 2018 comedy special “Goatface” alongside Hasan Minhaj, Asif Ali, and Fahim Anwar.

Sarah Sherman
Sarah sherman snl
Sarah Sherman. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Sherman, a stand-up comedian that performs under the stage name Sarah Squirm, is one of the three new featured players that will join the season 47 “SNL” cast.
James Austin Johnson
James Austin Johnson snl
James Austin Johnson. Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
“SNL” hired Johnson, a comedian whose impressions of former US President Donald Trump have gone viral, as a featured player for season 47.
