Saturday Night Live Made Fun Of The Rutgers Player Abuse Scandal

Saturday Night Live did a five-minute skit on the Mike Rice player abuse scandal at Rutgers last night.
The skit was a mock episode of ESPN’s Outside The Lines where they uncover that a women’s coach (Melissa McCarthy) at a small Delaware school has been doing even worse things in practice — throwing toasters, etc.
It starts slow but by the end it’s pretty funny:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.