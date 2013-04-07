Saturday Night Live Made Fun Of The Rutgers Player Abuse Scandal

Saturday Night Live did a five-minute skit on the Mike Rice player abuse scandal at Rutgers last night.



The skit was a mock episode of ESPN’s Outside The Lines where they uncover that a women’s coach (Melissa McCarthy) at a small Delaware school has been doing even worse things in practice — throwing toasters, etc.

It starts slow but by the end it’s pretty funny:

