'Saturday Night Live' Pokes Fun At CNBC's Maria Bartiromo

CNBC probably isn’t you go-to channel for some laughs, but last week’s Republican debate hosted by the financial news network was freaking hilarious.



NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” spoofed the CNBC debate for their opening intro this weekend. [via TalkingBizNews]

SNL’s skit didn’t do the original debate justice with the epic Rick Perry “oops” gaffe, but the facial expressions of the comedian playing Maria Bartiromo — they’re spot on.

Check out the video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.