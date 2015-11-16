Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live opened with a moving tribute to Paris from cast member Cecily Strong.

“Paris is the city of light,” she said. “And here in New York City, we know that light will never go out. Our love and support is with everyone there tonight. We stand with you.”

She repeated the message in French:

“Paris, c’est la Ville Lumière. Ici, à New York City, nous savons que cette lumière ne s’éteindra jamais. On vous envoie tout notre amour et notre soutien ce soir. Nous sommes de tout coeur avec vous.”

On Friday evening, a group of seven attackers carried out bombings and shooting attacks across Paris, killing at least 129 people and injuring more than 350. The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

This is not the first time the comedy show has had to find an appropriate way to address tragedy.

After the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012, the show opened with a children’s choir singing “Silent Night.”

And in the first episode after 9/11, the show opened with mayor Rudy Giuliani, surrounded by police officers and firefighters, according to Variety.

Watch the Saturday Night Live Paris tribute here:

