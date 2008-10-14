Saturday Night Live More Popular After The Fact: Tina Fey Bigger Hit On DVR, Online Than Broadcast

While we spend a lot of time here talking about the way Big Media should be grappling with online video, the truth is that the Internet is a sideshow compared to traditional media, which reaches many, many more people. That’s why MySpace’s Quarterlife was considered a hit when it drew hundreds of thousands of viewers on MySpace, and why NBC yanked the show after it drew a few million viewers on the network.



One big exception: Tina Fey’s Sarah Palin sketches on SNL, which are enjoying a bigger audience *after* they air on NBC. MediaPost:

Online and DVR audiences for the three Tina Fey skits on “Saturday Night Live” spoofing Sarah Palin were twice the size of the original television audience, according to data released Friday by Integrated Media Measurement Inc. (IMMI), a provider of consumer behaviour and audience exposure data to media companies and advertisers.

Among all the people who saw at least one of the three SNL sketches, 33% watched it on television during the original broadcast and a staggering 67% watched after the original broadcast either online or on a DVR.

“This is the first time we’ve seen delayed viewing numbers this big,” said Amanda Welsh, head of research for San Mateo, Calif.-based IMMI. “Usually it’s the other way around, with the overwhelming majority of viewing occurring during the actual broadcast.”

We don’t know what the breakdown is between online and DVR viewing; we’ll update if we get the info.

This is the point in the post where we would show you a Tina Fey SNL clip, but Tina hasn’t been on the show for more than a week. And, per above, everyone has seen the stuff she has done multiple times. But here’s a nice two minutes from SNL’s Thursday special that ran last week; they’ll have two more of these before the election.





