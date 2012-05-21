Saturday Night Live Mocks ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

One of ESPN’s biggest problems is the perception that their coverage is biased and the sense that the network takes care of its partners first and covers the rest of the sports second.



There are also a number of personalities on ESPN that feel the need to constantly remind us that they are “friends” with particular athletes. And one of the worst at name-dropping is Stephen A. Smith, something not lost on the folks at Saturday Night Live.

Here is the Weekend Update from this week’s show…





