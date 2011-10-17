Saturday Night Live Mocks Bloomberg Over Occupy Wall Street Response

Saturday Night Live laid into New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his administration’s response to the Occupy Wall Street protests.



Fred Armisen opened the show as the billionaire mayor welcoming the protestors to the city:

“With all due respect to Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, if you’re looking to vent your rage at a system where the richest 1 per cent controls 40 per cent of the planet’s wealth, there is no better time or place than autumn in New York. And why not cap off a day of protest with dinner at one of New York’s many world class restaurants. Or take in a Broadway show like Mary Poppins — currently playing at the New Amsterdam theatre.”

‘Bloomberg’ defended his decision to power wash Zuccotti park:

“As all New Yorkers know, various parts of the city are routinely power washed. Power washing is a New York institution, and without it, the Big Apple would lose its reputation as the cleanest and most thoroughly sanitised city. With streets — as the saying goes — you can eat off.”

Watch the video below:



