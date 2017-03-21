Watch 'SNL' star Kate McKinnon's amazing 4-minute makeup transition between scenes

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube ‘SNL’ star Kate McKinnon surrounded by the NBC sketch show’s makeup pros.

If you’ve ever wondered how the “Saturday Night Live” actors pull off the transition from one character to the next between scenes, this video gives a good look at the process.

The NBC sketch show just pulled back the curtain on the Hollywood magic with footage showing the amazing and nerve-racking task of transforming Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to her botched mermaid character, Shud, over one commercial break between scenes.

In about four minutes, the makeup team is tasked with pulling off McKinnon’s transition as time and the control room is bearing down on them.

This video is especially timely as the show just announced that it will go live on both coasts and in all time zones for the first time ever for the remainder of the current season, starting with the April 15 episode. So, this video highlights the harrowing behind-the-scenes task of airing live and the potential risk of not having the ability to edit out mistakes for the West Coast airing.

Watch the amazing transition below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

