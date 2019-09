Saturday Night Live just ran a pretty hilarious parody ad of Verizon Wireless’ recent TV advertisements, The Verge points out.



The ad rags on Verizon’s inability to truly explain what 4G LTE is and how it will actually affect your life. It’s worth a minute of your time.

Check out the video clip below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.