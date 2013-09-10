Miley Cyrus, Tina Fey, And Bruce Willis Kick Off 'SNL' This Season

Dana Edelson/AP ‘SNL’ alum Tina Fey comes back for a fourth turn as host.

Tina Fey is returning to “

Saturday Night Live,” “don’t cha’ know?”

The former Weekend Update anchor and Sarah Palin impersonator will host the 39th season opener on September 28.

It’s her fourth time hosting since she left the show in 2006.

Fey’s familiar face will help balance out the crop of “SNL” newbies, replacing leading men Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, and Bill Hader. Head writer Seth Meyers is slated to depart in the fall, when he takes over Jimmy Fallon’s “Late Night” desk.

The celebrities picked to host the following two episodes are pure ratings bait — having made unflattering headlines recently.

Fresh off her cringeworthy MTV Video Music Awards performance, Miley Cyrus tackles both the hosting and musical guest gigs on October 5.

Bruce Willis, who bailed on “Expendables 2,” much to the dismay of co-star Sylvester Stallone, will host for the second time on October 12. Katy Perry is the musical guest.

Fey will be joined by musical guest Arcade Fire, whose first single off the highly anticipated “Reflektor” album drops Monday night.

Fingers crossed Sarah Palin does something silly before the end of the month to warrant one of Fey’s inimitable impressions.

