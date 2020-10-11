'Saturday Night Live' addresses the 2020 vice-presidential debate in a divisive sketch about the fly and Herman Cain

NBC Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence and Kenan Thompson’s Herman Cain on ‘SNL.’

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” recreated the 2020 vice-presidential debate between Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett).

The show zeroed in on the viral moment when a fly landed on Pence’s hair during Wednesday’s debate.

The writers chose to make Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) and the late former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain (Kenan Thompson) into the bugs.

“SNL” fans were torn about the show’s use of Cain, who died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans expected NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to cover the 2020 vice-presidential debate in its cold open, but many didn’t foresee the skit’s shocking twist.

As anticipated, the cold open recreated the viral moment when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, during the Wednesday night debate against Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, portrayed by Maya Rudolph.

The writers created their own backstory for the bug, however, pretending Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was played on the sketch show by Jim Carrey, accidentally transformed into a fly and teleported to the debate. He eventually turns into Jeff Goldblum, who starred in the 1986 film “The Fly.”

And though Carrey’s Biden was determined to take matters into his own hands and “save the soul of this nation,” he was soon joined by a fly claiming he was Herman Cain, the late former GOP presidential candidate, played by Kenan Thompson.

Cain died in July after being hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Before testing positive, he had attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the pandemic, where he didn’t appear to wear a mask.

Thompson’s Cain explained that he was reincarnated as a fly after “these fools â€” Trump and Pence â€” killed me, man.”

He continued, “They invited me to a rally, said, ‘Everything was fine, Herman.’ I catch corona, Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ The White House doctors check me out, tell me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ Three days later I’m gone. If you’re watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that ‘rona.”

The “SNL” writers’ decision to include Cain in the skit was immediately met with mixed reactions.

Some people applauded the scenario and even called it “tremendous” and “funny.”

Kenan Thompson as Herman Cain reincarnated as a fly is tremendous.#SNL @nbcsnl — Victoria Brownworth #VOTE (@VABVOX) October 11, 2020

omg #SNL Everythang's Fine Herman! I am hollering with laughter right now omg. — Tynisa the Cynical Gen X Witch Walker (@Kalarigamerchic) October 11, 2020

Maya had those looks down. And When Herman Cain was the fly !!!!!!!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/eNNE780api — KymberleyAngela (@kymberleyangela) October 11, 2020

Lol, Herman Cain reincarnated as a fly was something I was not expecting. But it sure was funny.. #SNL — Anthony Tilghman ● (@AnthonyTilghman) October 11, 2020

Others didn’t approve of the mention of Cain on the show, viewing it as “disrespectful” and “tasteless” to include him since he died in recent months.

I'm out (SNL) turning it off – making fun of the death of Mr. Herman Cain….was tasteless.

Is there no line 'Haters' won't cross. — Gary Franks (@GaryFranks) October 11, 2020

I am disgusted and confused by the random Herman Cain disrespect during opening…praying for his family — Maria Morlock (@MariaMorlock) October 11, 2020

SNL kind of went too far with that Herman Cain stuff, and I’m pretty liberal. — DOPEMAN (@jbizerk) October 11, 2020

That was the worst cold open and opening monologue ever. Totally disrespected Herman Cain’s family and the LGBTQ community. I love SNL, but I’m out for this week. I’ll check in next week. Do better. #SNL #NBC — Greg Viau (@GregViau) October 11, 2020

I loved bits and pieces of the opening of @nbcsnl but bring Herman Cain into is horrible taste imo. pic.twitter.com/IVXqZe1xaw — Casey Dulson (@Casey_LeighD) October 11, 2020

Sorry #SNL as much as I didn’t agree with Herman Cain not cool making fun of a dead man. @kenanthompson not funny. — Lasso of Hestia (@Nay0583296532) October 11, 2020

And while many people debated whether or not they approved of the cold open on Saturday’s episode of “SNL,” others were more focused on who they would have cast as the fly.

me when snl doesn't cast melissa villaseñor as the fly: pic.twitter.com/78Fq0VPMug — saturn | #canceljost (@ghostreaItor) October 8, 2020

snl had ONE JOB and it was to make pete davidson the fly — maddie★ (@alivefrompmd) October 11, 2020

#snl didn’t give me pete davidson as the fly, the one thing I was looking forward to ???? @nbcsnl — paola (@itspaolaaaa) October 11, 2020

You can watch the full sketch below.

The story behind ???????????? ????????????. pic.twitter.com/IpawB5Y86U — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 11, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.